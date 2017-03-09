Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
White Woman Blasts Vince Herbert for Cheating and Making Secret Baby with Her… Tamar Braxton Responds by Dragging Her

White Woman Blasts Vince Herbert for Cheating and Making Secret Baby with Her… Tamar Braxton Responds by Dragging Her

Celebrities No Comments

vince herbert secret daughter tamar

Poor Tamar… despite putting up a good front, her marriage continues to be dragged in the public.

This time the drama stems from a woman coming forward claiming that Vince Herbert had a one-night stand with her the night before his wedding to Tamar… And if that’s not enough, the woman claims the fling resulted in a 7-year-old child that Vince has been paying her to keep quiet about.

The woman who goes by the name of Paris Herbert wrote:

This is me n Vincent Herbert 7 year old daughter!!!!! She will be 8 on June 28th!!!! He had a one night Stand with me the night before his wedding and paid me to keep quiet! Now he refuses to support his child anymore so I have to take matters to social media. #tamarbraxton #PAYTHECHILDSUPPORTVINCE

Paris-herbert-askkissy-2017-03-09-at-12.00.42-PM

The child definitely looks nothing like Vince, and his wife agrees…

Tamar Braxton swiftly responded with sweetness, humor and a hellafied dragging.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!