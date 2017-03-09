White Woman Blasts Vince Herbert for Cheating and Making Secret Baby with Her… Tamar Braxton Responds by Dragging Her

Poor Tamar… despite putting up a good front, her marriage continues to be dragged in the public.

This time the drama stems from a woman coming forward claiming that Vince Herbert had a one-night stand with her the night before his wedding to Tamar… And if that’s not enough, the woman claims the fling resulted in a 7-year-old child that Vince has been paying her to keep quiet about.

The woman who goes by the name of Paris Herbert wrote:

This is me n Vincent Herbert 7 year old daughter!!!!! She will be 8 on June 28th!!!! He had a one night Stand with me the night before his wedding and paid me to keep quiet! Now he refuses to support his child anymore so I have to take matters to social media. #tamarbraxton #PAYTHECHILDSUPPORTVINCE

The child definitely looks nothing like Vince, and his wife agrees…

Tamar Braxton swiftly responded with sweetness, humor and a hellafied dragging.

