The wife wrote:

I’m in a very awkward situation. I’ve been married for 10 years.

Together my husband and I have two children, a son age 13 and a daughter who is 10.

I have a 21-year-old daughter from a previous relationship; however, my husband has been in her life since she was 4 years old. For the past few years, my intuition has been telling me something was going on between the two of them in an inappropriate manner.

Read More On Page 2