HomeIn The NewsWoman Charged With Murder After Forcing Her Boyfriend To Drink Bleach Woman Charged With Murder After Forcing Her Boyfriend To Drink Bleach Latetha In The News No Comments A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police say she overpowered her boyfriend during a fight and forced him to swallow bleach, killing him. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts A Mother Was Shot And Killed In Front Of Her Son On Mother’s Day Nikki D May 9, 2016 A Mother Was Found Dead On The Side Of The Road Days Before She Was Scheduled To Testify Against Her Daughter’s Shooter Nikki D May 27, 2016 3 Men Arrested After Cloning Over 100 Credit Cards & Getting Caught At The Mall AskKissySTAFF December 3, 2015 Teacher On Her Way To Supervise Prom Is Killed After Being Hit By Two Students Also On Their Way To The Dance Tren April 27, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments