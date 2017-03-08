Woman ‘feeling suicidal’ jumps out the window with her 2-year-old son

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) – Police say a woman was “feeling suicidal” Wednesday morning and jumped out of the second floor window carrying her 2-year-old son in North Philadelphia.

SkyFOX was over the scene in the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

Danielle Dardan couldn’t believe her eyes this morning. Her neighbor had jumped out of the window of her home on the 2000 block of Diamond Street with her 2-year-old son in a suicide attempt.

” I just didn’t expect to see that. It’s bothering me right now. I feel kind of like. I don’t know,” she explained.

Dardan says it all started yesterday when she saw her neighbor sitting on the window ledge with her child. She tried to reach out.

