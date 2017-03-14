You’re Fired: Rumor Has It Cynthia Bailey Got Axed from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Now that her divorce from Peter Thomas has been finalized, it looks like Cynthia Bailey no longer has a story line.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fashionista expressed relief over her her divorce being finalized. “It feels like it’s finally official,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been talking about my divorce for a very long time. You know, we’ve been separated for over a year, and just this whole process has been a lot, just mentally and emotionally, and I’m not saying, ‘Yay, I’m so happy to be divorced, but I’m kind of saying, ‘Yay, I’m so happy that it’s finally over.'”

On Sunday night on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey was asked by a viewer when she was going to get a man.

“Cynthia, when are you gonna get you a man, sweetie? You’re so beautiful. We want you to get a man and show Peter what you’re working with.”

Cynthia replied with: “I actually just started dating,” she said, adding that she’s seeing “no one in particular” right now.

Now that Cynthia can’t seem to date anyone that would make reality TV more interesting, she’s been reportedly chopped from RHOA, according to MTO.

“Our insider explained, “Usually we wait until after the reunion show to fire the ladies, but [the producers] want to sign new housewives (aka NeNe) soon – so they’re making budget moves early.”

With NeNe Leakes coming back, the drama will be back in full swing but will come at a cost of budget cuts…

If this rumor is true, are you going to miss Cynthia at all?