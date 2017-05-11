Alicia Keys Out, J Hud In for Next Season of ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” is approaching the end of Season 12, and a winner will be declared within a few short weeks. One of the favorites to win is Chris Blue, an R&B singer on Alicia Keys’ team. If Blue wins, it’d be a perfect exit for Keys, as source are reporting that she will be replaced next season by Jennifer Hudson.

Gwen Stefani will be replaced by Miley Cyrus.

The J Hud judging situation has an interesting twist, as she was shaded by Simon Cowel back during her “American Idol” days, although she went on to major awards, fame and fortune. ABC has announced plans to bring back “Idol” and that would pit Hudson against the show that launched her career.

