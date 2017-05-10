Basketball Wives Star Laura Govan Went on TV to Talk About Her Odor and Vagina Problems

Celebrities have a way of making the public connect with them… A few years ago, I remember Beyoncé did an interview and said that while most people thought her big fans on stage were to make her fabulous hair blow in the wind, the singer revealed that she was actually a sweat hog in the armpit area and the fans kept her body temperature cool.

I remember reading comments of people saying “How cool, and down to earth” Beyoncé was after that post… Of course I personally rolled my eyes at people…

But here we are again with “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan. She recently went on TV and revealed that she suffers from chronic yeast infections.

