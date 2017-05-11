HomeIn The NewsLoving Grandmother Of 4 Fatally Punched In The Face By A Man Inside A Bar Loving Grandmother Of 4 Fatally Punched In The Face By A Man Inside A Bar Latetha In The News No Comments This story is so heartbreaking. A grandmother of four was at a bar enjoying herself when she was sexual assaulted. Then everything took a turn for the worse. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Two Men Murder Each Other Over an Online Dispute Latetha March 6, 2017 Woman Beaten With A Baseball Bat And Cut In The Face By A Gang While She Was Giving Birth Latetha March 6, 2015 Backup Dancer for Beyoncé Found Safe, But… C.O. October 26, 2016 Chilling Viral Video Posted by Creepy Man May Show Woman Missing Since 2009 AskKissySTAFF October 11, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments