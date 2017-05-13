HomeIn The NewsMom Arrested For Ripping Son’s Mother Day Card And Beating Him Up Mom Arrested For Ripping Son’s Mother Day Card And Beating Him Up Latetha In The News No Comments A mother was arrested and is facing a child cruelty charge. She decided to beat her son because he didn’t think much of her as a mother and made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Hundreds of Prayer Warriors Descend on Washington to Provide Prayer Shield for Donald Trump Kissy Denise January 15, 2017 Cop Arrests Black Mom and Daughter for Calling Police Over Racist White Man Choking 7-Year-Old Kid Kissy Denise December 22, 2016 Beautiful Woman Was Planning to Leave Her Abusive Boyfriend When He ‘Accidentally’ Doused Her with Acid [Video] Kissy Denise March 14, 2017 Nine Year Old Boy Marries His 62 Year Old Wife For the 2nd Time Latetha July 21, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments