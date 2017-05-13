Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Mom Arrested For Ripping Son’s Mother Day Card And Beating Him Up

Mom Arrested For Ripping Son’s Mother Day Card And Beating Him Up

In The News No Comments

PhotoGrid_1494699492840

A mother was arrested and is facing a child cruelty charge.

She decided to beat her son because he didn’t think much of her as a mother and made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!