Mo’Nique Said She’s Not Afraid Of Oprah [VIDEO]

Mo’Nique meant what she said during her comedy show on Sunday.

She shocked her fans when she said Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels can suck her dick.

Mo’Nique believes Oprah and Tyler participated in Lee’s campaign to label her “difficult to work with” on sets.

She wanted to make it clear even though she was doing a comedy stand-up special, she was dead serious about the allegations.

She did an interview yesterday explaining why she made them comments and that she doesn’t fear Oprah.

