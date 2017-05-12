Steve Harvey Defends Sending His Employees An Email Telling Them To Stay Out Of His Face

Steve Harvey isn’t sorry for his views on workplace behavior.

That’s the message he sent on Thursday in response to an online furor over his demands to the staff of his daytime program, “The Steve Harvey Show,” that no one enter his dressing room without an appointment or approach him in hallways.

“Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock,” Mr. Harvey told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Thursday. “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

