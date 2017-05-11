Steve Harvey Sent a Very SHOCKING Memo to His Talk Show Staff & Fired His Radio Show Staff

If you’re a nice person, you often get taken advantage of.

Apparently Steve Harvey feels that his talk show staff took advantage of his kindness. Steve is being blasted for sending out a memo to his staff directing them to not talk to him and give him some space.

The memo read:

“Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey”

In addition, the staff of Steve Harvey’s radio talk show is also pissed at him.

Thursday marks the final day of production for “The Steve Harvey Show” after five years in Chicago. After that, it’s packing up and moving to Los Angeles, where the syndicated talk show will morph into a new daytime series simply called “Steve.”

Her reportedly laid off his Chicago staff after five years together, and hired a new crew for his L.A. based show that launches in September.

Many current staffers were willing to make the move with Harvey, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

According to the staff though, Steve wasn’t a very nice person from day one…