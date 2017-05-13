HomeIn The NewsTeen Accused Of Impersonating A Teenage Girl To Get Male Students To Send Him Nude Photos Teen Accused Of Impersonating A Teenage Girl To Get Male Students To Send Him Nude Photos Latetha In The News No Comments A high school senior is accused of impersonating a teenage girl to get male students to send him compromising pictures of them. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Police Officer Fired After Giving Homeless Man a Sandwich Filled with Feces Latetha November 6, 2016 Woman Beats 3 Men In Rap Battle, So They Rape, Set Her On Fire & Shoot Her Kissy Denise September 18, 2014 Polygamous Husband Said His Birthday Was Ruined After His 2 Wives Started Bashing Each Other On Instagram About Who He Loves The Most Latetha January 6, 2016 A Woman Is Being Charged With Attempted Murder After She Ran Over 4 People With Her Car Nikki D March 26, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments