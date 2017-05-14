Teen Murdered By Boyfriend’s Baby Mama After Facebook Feud

This story is really sad…

An 18-year-old woman is dead after being repeatedly ran over and rammed into a tree by her boyfriend’s baby mama.

Tatyanna Lewis, 18, was killed by a 24-year-old woman Friday night in Chicago just after 11 p.m. The attacker whose name has not been released rammed Lewis into a tree several times with her Jeep Liberty. Lewis died on the scene.

“The girl just came on the curb and just ran over her two times like she wasn’t nobody to her,” said Jennifer Baggett, a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

