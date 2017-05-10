Now Trending:
TLC’s Chilli Is Getting Dragged for Saying ‘All Lives Matter’

It’s 2017 and the latest person to hop on the “All Lives Matter” train is none other than TLC’s Chilli.

While promoting their upcoming album in an interview with Channel 4 News, TLC was asked about what it’s like being Black women in Trump’s America. When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, Chilli responded: “ I think all lives matter.”

Watch Below:

Now she’s getting dragged to hell and back on Twitter.

