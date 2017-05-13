Video Of Fight Between Peter Thomas And Matt Jordan During Radio Interview Has Been RELEASED [VIDEO]

The video of the fight between Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan during a radio interview has finally been released.

It’s EPIC!!!

TMZ Reports,

You’ll recall the ‘RHOA’ guys went toe-to-toe back in March during a radio interview in Charlotte. There were several tense moments of trash talking while the host stepped between them … but Matt eventually had enough, and charged at Peter.

At the time, Peter bragged he’d held his own in the fight. You can decide for yourself.

Peter is pressing assault charges, and our ‘Housewives’ sources tell us his attorney subpoenaed the video from the radio station.