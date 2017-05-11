Videos shows bullies at school beating unconscious 8-year-old boy, he killed himself 2 days later

Surveillance video shows bullies at a Cincinnati elementary school brutally attacking an unconscious 8-year-old boy, who would take his own life two days later.

NYDN Reports: Students can be seen kicking and hitting the defenseless child for five minutes in a bathroom at Carson Elementary School on Jan. 24, according to a report obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I witnessed behavior that in my belief is bullying and could even rise to the level of criminal assault,” if not for their ages, a police detective said after viewing the video, according to the newspaper.

Gabe Taye hanged himself from his bunk bed two days later. School officials had not initially told the boy’s mother about the attack in the bathroom, or that he had lost consciousness.

“I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug,” Gabe’s mother Cornelia Reynolds told WLWT in January.

The video, which has not been released, shows Gabe walking into the restroom while another attack is going on.

“A boy is in the bathroom punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in,” family lawyer Jennifer Branch told WLWT. “(Gabe) actually attempts to shake this assailant’s hand, and this assailant pulls him forward and slams him into the wall and he is knocked unconscious for 7½ minutes.”

Gabe Taye took his own life two days after he was brutally beaten by bullies at school.

Assistant principal Jeff McKenzie would find the injured Gabe in the bathroom, according to the Enquirer.

Someone from the school called Gabe’s mother to let her know her son had fainted and was being treated by the nurse, Branch told the Enquirer.

