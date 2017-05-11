This White Woman Is Being Dragged On Twitter Over Her Hairstyle

A white girl hopped on Twitter to proudly show off her new hairdo and was promptly roasted.
Plot twist: white girls are indeed evolving.
she without a doubt has a black bd RT @intens_ly: Plot twist: white girls are indeed evolving. pic.twitter.com/3Vblc7xtYm
— Ali (@DeadLikeAaliyah) May 11, 2017
@intens_ly pic.twitter.com/LLsBgKgJcy
— Mack Paige (@Mackaroni_510) May 11, 2017
@intens_ly @_icze4r Why she looking like the monster from splice? pic.twitter.com/EbLCI0XDNR
— Wattski (@sAdb0i_chan) May 11, 2017
Poor thing.