12 Year-Old Gunned Down The Day Before Starting Middle School

A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed when a man walked up to a home in Victorville Wednesday night and opened fire, and the girl’s mother said some unknown “senseless bull” is what led to the shooting.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive about 8:23 p.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man walking up to the home armed with a shotgun and then opening fire into the residence, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

Video from the scene showed a front window of the home had been shattered.

Arriving deputies found 12-year-old Makiya Walls suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed her to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, Walls died at the hospital just before 10 p.m.

Makiya Walls was looking forward to starting middle school. Two hours before her death, her mother, Maesha Mccullers, excitedly posted about the new milestone in her daughter’s life.

Makiya’s mother suddenly realized how fast time goes. She hopped on Facebook to say she wasn’t ready for her child to start middle school the the next day.

“Who would kill a little girl?” said the victim’s cousin, Kim White.

Outside the home, her family spoke to reporters early Thursday afternoon. The girl’s mother, Maesha McCullers, broke down crying. She said she believed the shooting was “random.”

“She’s not here because of some senseless bull that had absolutely nothing to do with her. Nothing. She was innocent,” McCullers said.

The shooter, described by the Sheriff’s Department only as a black man, may have fled in a white, possibly four-door sedan that witnesses saw speeding from the area.

Suspects were arrested. CLICK here for the update.