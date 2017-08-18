18-year-old boy saved his mother’s life by choking her abusive boyfriend to death, but police still arrested him

The Bronx, New York — A woman’s son choked his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after spotting the man beating his mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said.

On Monday Luis Moux, 18, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the NYPD.

Around 4:30 a.m. that morning, Moux heard his mother, Lorena Sesma, in the hallway urging with her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, Stanley Washington.

Washington showed up at the University Avenue apartment around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother, police said. The two argued in the hallway.

He followed her into the apartment and then allegedly began beating the 37-year-old woman, police said. Her son, Moux, heard what has happening and rushed out of his bedroom.

Continue Reading On Page 2