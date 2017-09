R&B legend Brandy Norwood was getting bashed yesterday after a picture surfaced online that appeared to be of her sporting a baby bump.

A few months back Brandy’s former friend Countess Vaughn went on Instagram to congratulate Brandy and her boyfriend at the time, Sir The Baptist on their expected arrival, after Brandy denied that she was expecting.

Brandy posted a message on her Instragram today denying her pregnancy rumors again after the picture surfaced yesterday.

