HomeCelebritiesCONGRATS–Mc Lyte Is Married [PHOTOS] CONGRATS–Mc Lyte Is Married [PHOTOS] Latetha Celebrities No Comments After years of looking for love, legendary rapper MC Lyte has finally found the man of her dreams. She married her boyfriend John Wyche in a sunset ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica. View Photos On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Mugshot Babe Jeremy Meeks Is Now Rich [Photos] Latetha December 30, 2016 Scandal! Kimora Lee’s Husband Resigned From Goldman Sachs Pending Fraud Nikki D February 15, 2016 Evelyn Lozada Returning To Reality TV With Her Own Show, ‘Evelyn’ Tren March 25, 2015 Derek Fisher Goes On Vacation With Matt Barnes’ Wife Gloria Govan A Day After Being Fired As The New York Knick’s Head Coach (Photos) Latetha February 11, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments