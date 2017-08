OMG what happened? Shots Fired!!!

I thought Kevin Hart’s ex-wife and new wife were getting alone. I guess not, since Eniko Hart decided to go ham on Torrei Hart for no reason.

Eniko basically slammed Torrei claiming she lied about her being a sidechick and home wrecker after a fan commented on Eniko’s Instagram post.

Torrei was blindslided by Eniko’s comments because she thought they were trying to be cordial to be co-parents.

Torrei decided to respond.

Read More On Page 2