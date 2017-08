The worse thing a parent can go through is having to bury their own child. In the case of a New York father the burden was too heavy to bear.

A father tragically died of a ‘broken heart’ after his son was killed by a stray bullet.

Duro Akil was rushed to hospital after a stray bullet flew through his flat on the evening of August 7 and hit him in the chest, puncturing his lung.

