Hazel E And Masika Got Into A Brutal Fight Last Night

When are these ladies going to give up.

After fans tuned-in to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Monday night, Hazel E and Masika got into a physical altercation while filming a future episode.

Apparently the ladies felt some type of way after Monday’s show aired where Masika called Hazel ‘Nazel E‘. 😂

Also Hazel and her friend did an interview with ‘Hollywood Unlocked‘ yesterday and said Masika needs to get a DNA test for Fetty Wap’s baby.

Watch Interview Below:

That set Masika over the edge and the two met up and with to blows.

They discussed the altercation on Twitter.

View More On Page 2