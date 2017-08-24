HomeCelebritiesJesse Williams Is Pissed That He Works While His Ex-Wife Stays At Home With A Nanny Jesse Williams Is Pissed That He Works While His Ex-Wife Stays At Home With A Nanny Latetha Celebrities No Comments Jesse Williams’ divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife is getting nasty. He claims that he’s not involved enough as a parent but his wife stays at home all day with a full time nanny. He’s taking her back to court. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts A Source Reveals That Kerry Washington Was Chris Rock’s Side Chick Latetha May 6, 2017 Woman Claims She Was Kicked Out of The Game’s Super Bowl Party Because She is Too Dark [VIDEO] Latetha February 6, 2017 Basketball Wife Jennifer Williams Posts Touching Letter to Mother who Just Passed Away After Long Battle With Cancer AskKissySTAFF December 29, 2015 Duane Martin And Tisha Campbell-Martin Are Accused Of Lying In Their Bankruptcy Case Nikki D May 19, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments