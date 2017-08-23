Latania Carwell’s Mother And Step-Father Has Finally Been Charged With Murder

Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.

Now, two members of her family are being charged.

Leon Tripp, Latania’s stepfather, are being charged with murder and kidnapping.

In addition, Latania’s mother, Tanya Tripp, is now facing the charge of concealing a death. The warrants were served to both of them at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, where they have been incarcerated for months.

The Original story:

A warrant has finally been issued for Leon Lamar Tripp.

He reportedly left the family’s home in Augusta, Georgia, with his step-daughter, Latania Janelle Carwell, 16, early one morning two weeks ago, police and relatives say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Leon Lamar Tripp, 38, on charges of kidnapping in the disappearance of his stepdaughter, Latania Janelle Carwell, Sgt. Tim Owen, of the violent crimes division, tells NewsOne.

