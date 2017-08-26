Maia Campbell Is Off Drugs And Looking Great [PHOTOS]

Last month a man decided to post a video of actress Maia Campbell online that had everyone concerned about her health.

She was recorded looking like a drug addict. In the video, the actress was seen begging for DRUGS at a gas station.

Even her former co-star L.L.Cool J reached out to her in hopes of getting her some help. At the time Maia declined his help.

But it’s seems the outreach from her family and fans worked because according a source close to Mia, she is off drugs and taking her meds.

She even posted new pictures of herself looking great.

View More On Page 2