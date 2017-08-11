Mother walks in and demands that her son stop raping ex-girlfriend “I did not raise you like that.”

GAINESVILLE, Florida – A woman was saved, thanks to her ex-boyfriend’s mother.

On Wednesday, Brandon Jermain Halstead, 22, was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and raping her until his mom broke it up.

An incident report says a neighbor called dispatchers about 4:50 p.m. after they heard the victim screaming from her apartment.

The victim, bruised and bloodied, told officers Halstead first pleaded with her to “lets make it right” and then forced himself on her, punching her several times in the face throat and chest when she tried to push him off, the report says.

