People Are Really Confused About Blac Chyna’s New Doll Collection

Blac Chyna announced months ago that she was planning to release a ‘Blac Chyna Doll Collection’ and got dragged on social media.

That didn’t stop her for releasing them anyway.

She had a reveal party last night in L.A. where she presented the dolls for the first time.

People are really confused on why she released them and who would buy them.

No surprise that people really hate Blac Chyna’s New Doll collection.

She’s getting dragged on social media.

