Kenya Moore’s new husband, Marc Daly didn’t sign up for this.

He wanted to be Kenya’s husband, not a storyline for “Real Housewives Of Atlanta“.

The production team is trying everything to put him in a storyline, including having his ex’s appear on the show.

The Kenya Moore, Marc Daly relationship has purportedly taking an unusual turn for RHOA next season. Reports online claim that Marc Daly is allegedly not interested in filming Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

