HomeCelebritiesStacey Dash Gets Dragged After Calling Maxine Waters A Buffoon Stacey Dash Gets Dragged After Calling Maxine Waters A Buffoon Latetha Celebrities No Comments Stacey Dash has went too far. The outspoken former actress is being dragged through hell and back on Twitter after she attacked US Representative Maxine Waters by calling her a buffoon. 😳 View More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Teairra Mari Pregnant By Ray J? Tea Responds Kissy Denise November 27, 2014 Subway Jared’s foundation ‘was a sham’: It never gave a single grant and more than HALF its money went directly into the pockets of his fellow ‘pedophile’ director AskKissySTAFF August 25, 2015 French Montana’s Wife Warns Khloe To Stay Away From Her Husband Kissy Denise April 11, 2014 Apparently Prince Was Strung Out On Cocaine For Many Years According To Two Of His Siblings Latetha April 26, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments