Karen A. Turner, of Richmond VA decided to confront a pregnant woman after she said Turner’s boyfriend was the father of her unborn child.

Family members say Turner, who was world-renowned hair stylist and business owner of ‘Sew-In‘ in Richmond was killed in a double shooting outside a apartment complex Thursday night.

Police said 33-year-old Karen A. Turner, died after shots were fired a apartment complex around 10:40 p.m on Tuesday night.

Read The Details On Page 2