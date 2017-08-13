Twitter account identifies white nationalists who attended Charlottesville protests, one got fired

White nationalists who turned up ready to spew their racists views at the protest in Charlottesville over the weekend, didn’t try to how and now have been exposed by the internet.

A Twitter account dubbed “Yes, You’re Racist” is exposing the white nationalists who attended the “Unite the Right” rally at Emancipation Park condemning the takedown of the Robert E. Lee statue, much like a witch hunt.

“If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I’ll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight,” user @YesYoureRacist tweeted to its more than 180,000 followers Saturday.

Among those identified was Peter Cvjetanovic of Reno, Nevada.

Photos of the 20-year-old college student showed him holding a tiki torch among other protesters during the white supremacist gathering Friday night. The snapshots quickly spread on social media with people slamming him as a racist.

One guy got fired on his day off. Oh how we love when this happens.

Looks like they may have to go back to wearing white sheets.

So crazy that the world has changed so much but not much at all. All of this, just so people can hate the skin color of the most oppressed people in the history of this country.

Racists go out uncovered now, because Donald Trump is in office getting paid for a 4-year vacation while he keeps up bs and tweets on the clock. At this point it’s obvious he wasn’t simply making a mockery of the Presidency, he unfortunately really believes in the things he says.

The United States of America is a crazy place.

The man who crashed into a crowd, James Alex Fields Jr., from Ohio, has been arrested and charged with murder.



Fields is only 20-years-old, but ruined his on life because the hate in his heart for people he’d never met, was just that great.

In addition, not many media sources are talking about this but two police officers died in a helicopter crash while monitoring the riot/rally. They were both pilots.

That’s 3 lives gone because someone decided it was a bright idea to throw a racist rally.

The third person killed was Heather D. Hyer.



I don’t see how this doesn’t make a person sick. Meanwhile, everyone wants to live in fantasy land and pretend this stuff isn’t happening.