Woman accidentally kills both her grandkids after smoking weed and driving home from a funeral

New Jersey – Last week Thursday, a 55-year-old woman was arrested after she crashed her car and killed her two grandchildren; while reportedly high on marijuana, police said.

Nadine Walton was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs as well as 19 other charges related to the deadly crash.

According to a GoFundMe page for the children, Walton was driving her daughter Stephany Stevens and two grandchildren home to New Jersey, after attending a funeral in South Carolina, when the crash occurred,

Around 1am, Walton’s car veered off the left side of Interstate 78. The grandmother unfortunately overcorrected and ended up swerving across several lanes of traffic and hit the opposite guard rail.

Ravon was ejected from the vehicle on impact with the guard rail, police said.

Two other vehicles in the same direction of travel, a compact car and a minivan, then struck Walton’s disabled vehicle, police said.

Walton was found severely injured and pinned beneath the steering wheel.

5-year-old Ravon Robinson died at the scene of the accident while his 2-year-old sister, Brielle Robinson, died several days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, police say.

In the wrecked car, police found several broken bottles of alcohol. While searching Walton’s purse, police found marijuana, a marijuana grinder and 49 Oxycodone pills.

Walton’s blood was taken and tested positive for the presence of marijuana, according to court records.

In addition to homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs, Walton is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and careless and reckless driving, authorities say.

