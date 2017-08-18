Woman Exposes Her Baby Daddy For Giving Her HIV & Still Sleeping With Other Women [video]

What I’m about to illustrate for you is a story of unconditional love, heartbreak and betrayal. The story is about a young woman madly in love, who stuck with her cheating man for the sake of her kids. I’m going to warn you, that this story is going to break your heart, but it will also teach you quite a few lessons.

Milwaukee, WI – On August 3rd, 2017, Wonona (NuNu) Elaine Thomas, a 25-year-old mother of 4 children, went LIVE on Facebook saying she found out she had a COUPLE of STD’s from her baby daddy, when going in for a touring check-up while pregnant. Which lead to her asking for an HIV test, that came back positive. (There are 3 videos in this story. You can skip reading the transcriptions if you watch the videos.)

WATCH THE 1ST VIDEO:



Transcription below:

“I’m making this video today to expose my truth. Everyone who knows me knows I have an unconditional love for my kids father, Earl.. I done got pushed to my limits. But I’m doing something I’ve been wanting to do since I found out. I want to expose this, just so that I don’t feel like I’m hiding anymore. So that I don’t feel that I won’t be worthy of people love and how people gone treat me. I don’t care no more.

For all of my family and friends that are watching, here is my truth.

I’ve been in a committed relationship with my kids father for the last 4 years, and with that, he has infected me with HIV, as of last year. So Yes, I’m HIV Positive. I found out right after Thanksgiving, last year. I’ve been wanting to scream this to the mountaintops just because I feel like I’m hiding. I felt people would judge me. I felt everybody would look at me differently. I felt like I was an outcast. That I would be not worthy. But I tested the waters a little bit…

I let a couple male friends of mine no, the ones that I know like me in that sense. Just to see how they would react to me. The ones that liked me on that level. It didn’t change how they felt. It didn’t change how they looked at me. That made me feel a little bit better about myself. They had enough maturity and wisdom to know, that that in 2017, with HIV it’s possible to live a healthy life. That as long as I’m taking my medicine, it would be very hard for me to infect someone else.”

She continued:

“I couldn’t explain to ya’ll, what mentally goes through my head. What went through my head when I went to go get a check-up, while I was pregnant with my last child. To find out at first I had a couple STD’s from my baby daddy. That of course made me get an HIV test. And when it came back positive, my world was crushed. I couldn’t tell ya’ll the amount of betrayal it made me feel.

The whole time she’s talking Nunu’s kids are banging on the bathroom door saying “Mama” trying to get in.

They say God gives you signs… and he do. Listen, take heed. God showed me a long time ago to stop messing with my baby daddy. But I ignored those signs, for my kids. I wanted them to continue to grow up having the same momma same daddy. I wanted to have that foundation for them. I wanted them to grow up and be like Damn, my momma and daddy been together forever. So that when they get in a relationship they do the same thing.

Y’all probably hear my kids in the background. I’m in the bathroom, to get a little bit of privacy. I stuck with my baby daddy even after. through everything. I felt there was a comfort level. But to know that he gave me HIV and I still deal with him. Still bend over backwards, still love him with no limitations, still did whatever I could for him. Whatever he needed.

And for today even after getting out of jail, God revealed to me that he’s still being unfaithful. he’s still out here having sex with people. I woke up finding a used condom with semen in it on my bathroom floor.

Infuriated, is not even a word to describe what I felt. First thing that came to mind is what if my kids would have picked it up and put their mouth on it. They would have got exposed to the virus. But for someone to be so careless, to even bring that home.

“I knew he used to be unfaithful in the past, God showed me that. But I stuck around anyway, cause I thought he was at least protecting us. At least… Wasn’t true.

God will continue to allow you be with people that he’s trying to show you is not meant for you. But he will allow you to continue to be with them, until you can’t take it no more. That condom being on my bathroom floor, that was the straw that broke this camel’s back. Please don’t ask me why I stayed with him after finding out.

It was a comfort thing. This is who I can be completely open to. This is who I could still have sex with without having to use a condom, without having to use protection. Because I new he was taking his meds, just like I was taking mine. So I stayed with him after giving me HIV. So yes Me Wynona Elaine Thomas, all of you that know me, I am HIV positive. and I want ya’ll to know be careful, please, this is nothing ya’ll want to deal with. It eats you alive literally, mentally, emotionally, I hate thinking about it. For all ya’ll who wonder what my reality is or My fantasy world was. It’s a world where I don’t face my reality, because my reality is harsh.

I didn’t do nothing wrong, but love somebody. I created a family with this man. My kids are by this man. Even my son who isn’t biologically his, my oldest, he’s all my son kenos as a dad.

I was faithful, I bend over backwards. People that know me know, my kids come first but my priorities come first. My newborn, thank God, my baby was born without the virus, even though he was conceived and I didn’t know.

I was a victim. I wasn’t like I was out in these streets hoeing, being a prostitute, and just fucking all the different type of men got 4 different kids by different baby daddies. I wasn’t doing that, I been in a committed relationship with this man for 4 kids. My last 3 kids, Ive been pregnant for the last 3 years, those kids are by him.

Sometimes you think you’ve found the man or woman of your dreams, they can actually be your nightmare.

I don’t think I deserve it. Im bearing this scary pain for my babies. It’s scary when I get sick, but I bounce back.”

NuNu said she really wishes people would:

“Stop falling for anything. I was this man’s fool for 4-years, knowing he was unfaithful, knowing he wasn’t loyal, knowing he didn’t have that much respect for me. I was his fool and continued to be, till this day. But today made a new day.

That condom on my bathroom floor, when I got this house by myself, when I buy my kids clothes, pampers, wipes food and all of my necessities by myself, to wake up with a condom on my floor by someone who gave me HIV. That was the camel that broke it’s back.

I stuck my neck out to still continue to be with a that person after they gave me a terminal illness… I still sat here and showed him the type of love that I have. The type of woman that I am. That if we was to be married it was till death to us part. I still even felt like even without us being married, with our condition, it’s till death.

But I love myself too much to keep sitting here getting mistreated and getting misused.. When I know my heart is pure and I just want love and happiness. (her child at the door repeats this.) She then names her kids names…

I can’t see myself keep letting someone walk over me. It’s a saying If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything. I be damn if I continue to fall. I was his fool, till this day as we speak. But i ain’t nobody’s fool no more.

She then names her kids by name and says that she will now only be a fool for them. Then her son walks in the bathroom and asks her to make the baby a bottle. His face is shown on camera.

It’s really sad what she’s going through, it’s sad that any woman would stay so long and then finally leave after catching a deadly disease.

She says when she found out she wanted to kill her boyfriend and herself, but she had to live for her kids.

Nuna says she hopes to find love again.

Earl Jacquan McDougal, my kids father, who I’ve been with for 4 years, infected me with HIV. She then shows the HIV pills that she has to take for the rest of her life.

She then shows off her single family home and puts ALL of her kids on camera and tells them to say hi.

I let him go, I can’t dwell on him anymore, cause he doesn’t dwell on my hurt or the damage that he caused.”

But wait.. There’s more:

“He still wants to go out and fuck with mthfkers. And I’ll be honest with yall a tranny is involved. The tranny said he gave it to him. That my baby daddy gave it to the tranny. I believe the tranny gave it to him. I don’t know who gave it to who. All I know, I got it in the end. There’s still inboxes, from trannies in his inbox, bitches, another woman eh gave it to, he claim its who the condom that I found this morning was for. He ya’ll problem now.”

