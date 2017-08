Several women probably have had an unexpected menstruation incident at work.

A Georgia woman did twice and got fired for it. Now she’s suing the company and telling her story.

Alisha Coleman is highlighting the shame and embarrassment society has wrapped around a normal bodily function menstrual cycles.

After working 10 years as a 911 call taker, Coleman says she was fired for having two heavy period leaks while she was working.

