West Palm Beach, Florida – Finally, an arrest has been made, in the murder of slain mother, Makeva Jenkins.

And that arrest is not her husband, Euri, who the internet initially suspected of her murder.

In an unexpected plot twit, 19-year-old Joevan Joseph was arrested this morning, in the slaying of Jenkins, who was killed in late June by a masked man who burst into her Boynton Beach-area home just hours after she made a motivational post, celebrating her financial success on Facebook.

“I’m in awe of how far I’ve come,” the post read. “Fast forward to now: We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business. I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency.”

