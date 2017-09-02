Milwaukee, Wisconsin – A pair of cousins shot and killed a pizza deliveryman and then ate the pizza he’d brought to their door.

According to the criminal complaint, on Monday September 11, Mekael Kennedy, 17, and his cousin D’Andre Kennedy, 25, robbed and shot the pizza delivery man, when he arrived at their apartment on 76th & Brown Deer Road. They then took the delivered pizza into the apartment and ate it, according to TMJ4.

Both cousins were charged with the murder of 60-year-old Clarence Taper.

