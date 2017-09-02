2 Men robbed a pub hosting a police officer’s retirement party

WOODLAWN, Maryland. – Two foolish men who decided to rob a local pub, got more than they bargained for when they stumbled upon a police sergeant’s retirement party in progress.

A group of Baltimore County police officers were inside Monaghan’s Pub, located across the street from a police precinct in Woodlawn, celebrating a colleague’s retirement Tuesday night, when two masked and armed men walked in, according to the Baltimore Sun. The men went to the carryout counter, demanded money from the cash register and fled.

WBAL-TV reported that there were dozens of off-duty officers in the pub for the party.

“At that time, the person who had been behind the counter knew that there was a retirement party for a police officer happening, so they went into the other portion (of the pub) and alerted the officers to the fact that they had just been involved in an armed robbery,” Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman, told the news station.

Three of the partygoers ran after the alleged suspects, arresting the men nearby. The Sun reported that Tyree Malik McCoy, 22, and Joseph McInnis III, 21, are both charged with armed robbery and theft, as well as other related charges.

Both remained in the Baltimore County Detention Center on Friday afternoon.

The two suspects were beat up during the arrest.

