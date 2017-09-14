Now Trending:
Accidental Death: Video of Kenneka Jenkins shows her walking into freezer alone

Chicago, Illinois – On Thursday, local community activist Andrew Holmes, said that surveillance video from the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel shows Kenneka Jenkins entering a walk-in freezer alone.

Holmes, who has a long record of anti-violence work in the city, told the Chicago Tribune that detectives showed him the video Wednesday when he showed up seeking answers on behalf of the family.

He said the video shows Jenkins, 19, waiting in the lobby of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel after her friends apparently went up to the room in which they had been partying to retrieve some possessions. Jenkins then takes the elevator to a lower level and wanders around, opening doors in an apparently disoriented manner, he said.

