Cardi B. Blew Us Away With Beauty & Elegance At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Reality star/Rapper Cardi B. has come a long way in life.  After rising from the bottom, to become the hottest in the streets, the feisty New Yorker took to Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball looking absolutely stunning.

Cardi beamed pure class and sophistication in her blue gown.

