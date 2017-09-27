Azealia Banks called herself hating on Cardi B’s success and got busted out in a very special way.

On Monday (Sept 25), hip-hop artists showered Cardi B with praise, after the Bronx rapper was crowned with the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum, with her hit song “Bodak Yellow”.

However, fellow New York rapper Azealia Banks, was not in a celebratory mood seeing as to how Cardi B. pulled off what Banks has been trying to pull off for 99 years now, without any real glimmer of success.

