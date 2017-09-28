Less than a month after welcoming her first child, Serena Williams, 36, is showing off her incredible post baby body.

On Thursday, Williams showed off her super toned post-baby body in a tight t-shirt and tiny shorts.

The outfit showed that the powerful tennis star’s muscles are still on rock hard status.

Serena welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with her fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, on September 1st. Precious baby Alexis was born weighing six pounds, 14 ounces

The world champion posed in her bathroom for the candid photo.

Two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, the Olympic Gold medalist revealed that she spent six days in the hospital after Alexis’ arrival due to complications.

Before giving birth, Serena spoke to Vogue magazine about her guesses on the baby’s gender. The couple decided to be surprised by the baby’s gender.

Serena told Vogue she has a ‘strong suspicion that it’s a girl,’ while Alexis thought it was going to be a baby boy.

Serena Williams has 50s-themed baby shower with famous gal pals

‘Two weeks after we found out [about the pregnancy], I played the Australian Open,’ she said. ‘I told Alexis it has to be a girl because I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.’

Earlier this year, the lovebirds spoke to Vanity Fair about how they first crossed paths; the lovebirds met in Rome in May of 2015 at their hotel by chance.

Alexis was seated at a table that Serena wanted to use with her friends while they ate breakfast – but he refused to move.