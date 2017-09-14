Irate Mother Stabs Boyfriend 6 Times After Finding Him Naked On Top Of Her 12-Year-Old Daughter

Cleveland, Ohio – Police are investigating a possible rape case, after a woman flew into a fit of rage, repeatedly stabbing her boyfriend when she found him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

According to Cleveland.com, she stabbed him with a pocketknife a half-dozen times.

The incident took place at an home on West 58th Street in the Stockyards neighborhood at 2.30am on Tuesday, police records indicate.

Strangely enough. No one has been arrested.

As of Thursday morning, neither the mother nor have boyfriend have been charged with any crime, or publicly identified.

Police were called to the home of the woman on Tuesday. When police arrived, the unidentified woman came outside and said that “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him.”

She stabbed the unidentified, 31-year-old man five times in his chest and once in the back of his head, according to a police report. He was treated at MetroHealth.

While talking with police, the man said his girlfriend may have attacked him because she thought her unnamed daughter had feelings for him. However, both the woman and her daughter told police an entirely different story.

The woman told police that she was headed to bed when she spotted the man naked on top of the girl, the report says.

“In a fit of rage, [she] grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him,” the police report says.

According to the report, the couple fought over the knife. During the scuffle, the man grabbed the woman by the neck, threw her against the wall, and later kicked down the front door after she pushed him outside, the report says.

The woman and her daughter both suffered lacerations to their hands during the struggle, the report says.

Investigators questioned the 12-year-old, who said the man touched her under her clothing, removed her pants, the report says. The girl also said that the man told her “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” just before the sexual assault began.

The girl underwent a sexual assault examination at MetroHealth, the report says.