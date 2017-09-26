Sorry ya’ll. They’re never going away…

After one year of dating, Khloe Kardashian finally got her wish. The reality star is said to be pregnant by her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ multiple sources confirmed that Khloe is indeed pregnant with her first child, and the baby daddy is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe is 3 months pregnant, according to reports. We’re told Khloe conceived naturally. So far, she doesn’t know the sex of the baby.

This now makes for 3 expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January.

You may recall that Tristan dumped his other pregnant baby mama, for Khloe.

However, I doubt he will ever leave Khloe high and dry. As it seems he loves being apart of this famous circus act.