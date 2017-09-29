Now Trending:
Enraged man snatched out the mother of his child eyes, and laid them on the sidewalk next to her 💔

michael roberson eyes

Man snatches his baby mother’s eyes out, with his bare hands

A heartbreaking story unfolded in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Wednesday night.  A man said he’s at a low point in his life, causing him to snatch his baby mother’s eyes out with his bare hands, and laying them on the sidewalk next to her.

Police say the woman is now blind, and a father is in jail after a brutal, life altering assault.

Devastated police officers say they responded to the scene to find a woman laying face down next to her eyeballs in a yard on Francis Drive. They also found a broken knife, keys, and torn clothing on the scene.

