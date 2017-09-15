Police Release Footage of Kenneka Jenkins Stumbling Around Hotel, But Not The Freezer Part [video]

On Friday afternoon, Rosemont police released surveillance video from the Rosemont Hotel where 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer last weekend, with the young woman at times walking unsteadily.

The footage is sectioned off into nine clips, but only 3 were released to the public.

The released video surveillance shows her walking alone in the hotel kitchen around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, but does not directly show her walking into the freezer where she was found dead.

Also not included in those three clips, is Jenkins arriving at the hotel with three other people shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Released clips only show her stumbling off elevators, walking alone through hallways and stumbling through the hotel kitchen.

The videos were released hours after the lawyer for Jenkins’ mother said “serious questions remain” about the circumstances involving the 19-year-old’s death.

