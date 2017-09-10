CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MARYLAND – On Friday, a pregnant woman was critically burned after being set on fire by her boyfriend.

Police received a 911 call at around 11:45 a.m. for a fire and possible arson at the Addison Chapel Apartments in the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane.



When firefighters and police officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the second and third floors of the three-story building.

The female victim, Andrea Grinage, was identified by her mother. Grinage, 30, suffered burns to a large part of her body and was transported to the Burn Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where she delivered a baby girl. Both Grinage and her child are in critical condition, the victim’s mother says.

Grinage’s mother says Andrea called her to warn about the boyfriend possibly heading to her D.C. home to try and harm her as well.

