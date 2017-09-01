REPORT: SERENA WILLIAMS IS IN LABOR IN FLORIDA

According to CBS12, Serena Williams is officially in labor. She is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old was induced on Thursday night at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Her hospital floor has been cleared and security is on hand.

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams is waiting at St.Marys Medical Center this hour to give birth to her first child. https://t.co/agveIwUiWI pic.twitter.com/bxdheHA3gI — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) September 1, 2017

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has said she would wait until delivery to find out the gender of her baby. She has also hinted at a comeback to the tour as soon as the Australian Open, which would give her just over three months to prepare.