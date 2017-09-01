Now Trending:
REPORT: SERENA WILLIAMS IS IN LABOR IN FLORIDA

According to CBS12, Serena Williams is officially in labor. She is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old was induced on Thursday night at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Her hospital floor has been cleared and security is on hand.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has said she would wait until delivery to find out the gender of her baby. She has also hinted at a comeback to the tour as soon as the Australian Open, which would give her just over three months to prepare.

